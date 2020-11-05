Bakersville Christmas Parade canceled

Body

The Town of Bakersville will not have its annual Christmas Parade this year.

The parade, which is usually held during the first weekend of December, was canceled by the town council at its regular meeting on Oct. 26.

Bob Hensley, the organizer of the parade, spoke to the council and suggested they not have the event.

“My personal opinion is that the crowd density is entirely too great,” Hensley said. “There’s no way to police it, no way to distance it. I don’t see how you could have that and maintain a safe distance.”

Mayor Charles “Chuck” Vines, agreed with Hensley and mentioned the large crowd they would likely see at the parade if they were to have it.

“[The parade] concerns me more than anything we’re going to do here in town because we can easily have 2,500 to 3,500 people here,” he said. “They’re all going to be gathered together and stuck side-by-side all the way down”

Councilman Charles Nash moved the town not have the parade and Councilman Andy Palmer seconded the motion. The Town Council unanimously agreed to not have the parade.

The town is still holding some Christmas events, however. Because of historically smaller turnout, they will still have the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 28 followed by a virtual holiday concert.

Additionally, the Journey to the Manger, which is organized by Christmas ‘Neath the Roan, will be held over the course of two nights, Dec. 11-12 on the Creek Walk.

The event, which is in its second year, will feature live scenes of the Christmas Story from Bakersville Area Churches.

Sharon Runion Rowland said Christmas ‘Neath the Roan will also have a youth event of some kind, holiday photographs, a Small Business Saturday raffle and participate heavily in the Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trail of Lights event.