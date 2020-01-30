Couple arrested after drugs, $14K found during traffic stop

Body

A Tennessee couple was arrested this past week when drugs and a large amount of cash were discovered during a traffic stop.

Mitchell County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Bowman stopped a vehicle Friday, Jan. 20, for driving erratically. It was later determined the driver, Michael Arnett, 25, of 1030 Poga Road, Butler, Tennessee, had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in Watauga County. During a search of the vehicle, a large number of Xanax pills and more than $14,000 in $1 bills were discovered.

Arnett was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and for the outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Watauga County. He was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 12.

A passenger in the car, Taylor Faith Guy, 23, of 1030 Poga Road, Butler, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 12.

Mitchell County Sheriff Donald Street said the investigation is ongoing.