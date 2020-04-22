Community Resource Guide for children and adolescents

Body

Mitchell County Schools Social Worker and Mitchell-Yancey Substance Abuse Task Force program manager Jeff Spargo compiled the following community resource guide for children and families. Email jeff@pathwnc.org to have a resource added to the list.

Mitchell County Schools Student Support Services Team

Jennifer Gregory, Student Services Director

jgregory@mcsnc.org

828-766-2252

Angela Atkins, School Social Worker

aatkins@mhslive.net

828-385-1068

Alexandra Yelton, School Social Worker

ayelton@mhslive.net

828-766-3400

Matt Hollifield, School Counselor

mhollifield@mhslive.net

828-766-3340

Grant Sparks, School Counselor

gsparks@mhslive.net

828-766-3400

Crystal Robinson, School Counselor

crobinson@mhslive.net

828-766-3370

Cassidy Greene, School Counselor

cgreene@mhslive.net

828-766-9562

Angelica Ramirez, Migrant Education Program

aramirez@mcsnc.org

828-385-0611

Mitchell County Board of Education

72 Ledger School Road; Bakersville, NC 28705

www.mcsnc.org

828-688-4432

Please Note: The resources listed below are not an exhaustive list of resources and services in our community and are not meant to be an endorsement by MCS, but rather community services we are aware of that may benefit your family.

RHA - Mobile Crisis Management Services

1-888-573-1006

On-site crisis management for mental health emergencies. Support for family members. Available 24/7

Toe River Health District Mitchell County Health Department

130 ForestService Drive, Suite A Bakersville, NC 28705

828-688-2371

www.toeriverhealth.org

Health Care Services

Blue Ridge Regional Hospital

24 Hospital Drive

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

828-765-4201

www.blueridgehospital.org

Medical Services

Mitchell County Department of Social Services

347 Long View Drive

Bakersville, NC 28777

828-688-2175

Emergency Assistance, Children’s Services, Medical Assistance and Food Stamps

Mitchell County Transportation Authority

73 Crimson Laurel Circle Bakersville, NC 28705

www.mitchellcounty.org

828-688-4715

Community Transportation program

Mountain Community Health Partnership Bakersville Community Medical Clinic

86 N. Mitchell Avenue

Bakersville, NC 28705

828-688-2104

www.bakersvilleclinic.org

828-260-9928 - Child/Adolescent Behavioral Health

Health Care Services

Behavioral Health

RHA Behavioral Health

129 Skyview Circle

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

828-765-0894

Counseling Services, Crisis Intervention

MY Health-e-Schools

120 Oak Ave.

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

828-467-8815

www.crhi.org/MY-Health-e-Schools/

Tele-Medicine

A Caring Alternative

361 N. Main Street

Marion, NC 28752

828-652-5444

Counseling Services

Appalachian Counseling and Psychological Services

205 Locust Street

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

828-575-9760

Counseling Services

Spruce Pine Counseling

962 Oak Avenue

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

828-467-0037

Counseling Services

Toe River Child Advocacy Center

49 Rock Wall Lane

Burnsville, NC

828-675-1508

www.southmountain.org

Counseling Services

Vaya Health

200 Ridgefield Ct, #206

Asheville, NC 28806

1-800-849-6127

1-800-849-6127 - en espanol

Services and support for mental health, developmental disabilities and substance abuse.

Mitchell County Safe Place

PO Box 544

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

828-765-4044

24-hour crisis line

www.mitchellcountysafeplace.org

Assistance for victims of domestic and sexual violence

MY Meds

3011 US 19 Hwy E.

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

828-766-6337

www.mymedsoutreach.org

Medication Assistance

Hollifield’s Christian Childcare

10 Ellis Road, Extension

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

828-766-7552

Child Care Center

Jack and Jill Day Care Center

864 Biggerstaff Road

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

828-765-0747

Child Care Center

Roan View Child Development

301 Longview Drive

Bakersville, NC 28705

828-688-2403

Child Care Center

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Mitchell County Library

18 N. Mitchell Avenue

Bakersville, NC 28705

828-688-2511

www.amyregionallibrary.org

free internet access from parking areas

Spruce Pine Public Library

142 Walnut Ave.

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

828-765-4673

www.amyregionallibrary.org

free internet access from parking areas

Mitchell County Public Housing Agency

101 Rhododendron Circle, #A

Bakersville, NC 28701

828-688-3744

Housing Information

Spruce Pine Housing Authority

11 Fairground St.

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

828-765-9182

Housing Information

McDowell Mission

PO Box 297

Marion, NC 28752

828-659-6490

www.mcdowellmission.com

Shelter

Hospitality House of the Boone Area

302 W King St.

Boone, NC 28607

828-264-1237

www.hospitalityhouseofboone.org

Shelter

Pisgah Legal Services

PO Box 2276

Asheville, NC 28802

828-253-0406

1-800-489-6144

www.pisgahlegal.org

Legal Services

Local Information

WTOE Weather Hotline – 828-688-1469

Ray’s Weather Center – www.raysweather.com

WKYK School Closing Hotline – 828-765-7441 ext. 270

Mitchell News-Journal – www.mitchellnews.com

Blue Ridge Christian News – www.brcnews.com

Asheville Citizen-Times – www.citizen-times.com

WLOS News 13 ABC – www.wlos.com

If your child seems distressed about COVID-19 (coronavirus), please reach out to your school counselor, psychologist, or social worker for support.

Additional resources to provide emotional support to children:

● Talking to Children About COVID-19 (Coronavirus): A Parent Resource (National Association of School

Psychologists)

● Talking to Children About Coronavirus (American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)

● https://www.cmionline.com/covid-19-resources/ (Crisis Management Institute)

OTHER HELPFUL RESOURCES

Helpful Resources:

211: By dialing 211, callers can find out what local resources are available from assistance with food and shelter, to services for veterans. Call 211 or visit www.211.org for more information

Pisgah Legal: Can help with access to emergency resources, advising with filing for unemployment benefits, help find judges if there is an emergency child custody matter or domestic violence matter and more. Please visit the updates page for more information: https://www.pisgahlegal.org/covid-19-information-and-updates/



Food Pantries:

Mitchell County Shepherd’s Staff: Call 828-765-5385 or visit: https://www.mcshepherdsstaff.org/

Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Spruce Pine: Call: 385-3975 or visit: https://www.nfnfoodministry.org/

Reconciliation House of Burnsville: Call 828-682-7251 or visit: https://www.rec-house.org/en/

Charity House Mission in Burnsville: Call 828-450-9908 or visit: https://www.facebook.com/charityhousemission/





Online Church Resources:

Spruce Pine United Methodist Church virtual worship: http://sprucepineumc.org/NewSite/

Trinity Episcopal Spruce Pine live worship Sundays at 10:30am: https://www.trinityspnc.org/live-service

First Baptist Church Spruce Pine virtual worship: https://www.facebook.com/sprucepinefirstbaptist

The Grove Church Spruce Pine virtual worship: https://sermon.church/thegrovechurch/sermons

First Baptist Church Burnsville virtual worship: https://www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistChurchBurnsville/

Higgins United Methodist Church virtual devotions: https://www.facebook.com/HigginsMemorialUMC/

Mental Health & Substance Use Resources:

Local Services: SMART Recovery: Burnsville chapter is offering virtual sessions – contact: mmguicheney53@gmail.com

Mountain Community Health Partnership: Bakersville-688-2104 / Spruce Pine-766-7888 / Celo-675-4116

Mobile Crisis: 1-888-573-1006 or email angela.vetter@rhanet.org

RHA Walk-in Crisis Burnsville: 828-682-2111 or website: https://www.vayahealth.com/coronavirus-updates

Eleanor Health: Offering free online support groups www.eleanorhealth.com



Nationwide Online Support:

Alcoholics Anonymous: https://www.onlinegroupaa.org/; https://www.aaonlinemeeting.net/

Narcotics Anonymous: https://virtual-na.org/; https://na.org/meetingsearch/

National SMART Recovery https://www.smartrecovery.org/smart-recovery-toolbox/smart-recovery-online/

Recovery Dharma: https://recoverydharma.org/online-meetings

12 Step Recovery Program: https://www.intherooms.com/home/