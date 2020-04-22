Community Resource Guide for children and adolescents

Note: To ensure all area residents to have important local information about the coronavirus health emergency, the Mitchell News-Journal has lifted its paywall and is providing unlimited access to virus-related articles on our website. We need your support to continue this important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscriber today at www.mitchellnews.com or by calling 828-765-7169.
Mitchell County Schools Social Worker and Mitchell-Yancey Substance Abuse Task Force program manager Jeff Spargo compiled the following community resource guide for children and families. Email jeff@pathwnc.org to have a resource added to the list.
Mitchell County Schools Student Support Services Team
Jennifer Gregory, Student Services Director
828-766-2252
Angela Atkins, School Social Worker
828-385-1068
Alexandra Yelton, School Social Worker
828-766-3400
Matt Hollifield, School Counselor
828-766-3340
Grant Sparks, School Counselor
828-766-3400
Crystal Robinson, School Counselor
828-766-3370
Cassidy Greene, School Counselor
828-766-9562
Angelica Ramirez, Migrant Education Program
828-385-0611
Mitchell County Board of Education
72 Ledger School Road; Bakersville, NC 28705
828-688-4432
Please Note: The resources listed below are not an exhaustive list of resources and services in our community and are not meant to be an endorsement by MCS, but rather community services we are aware of that may benefit your family.
RHA - Mobile Crisis Management Services
1-888-573-1006
On-site crisis management for mental health emergencies. Support for family members. Available 24/7
Toe River Health District Mitchell County Health Department
130 ForestService Drive, Suite A Bakersville, NC 28705
828-688-2371
Health Care Services
Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
24 Hospital Drive
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
828-765-4201
Medical Services
Mitchell County Department of Social Services
347 Long View Drive
Bakersville, NC 28777
828-688-2175
Emergency Assistance, Children’s Services, Medical Assistance and Food Stamps
Mitchell County Transportation Authority
73 Crimson Laurel Circle Bakersville, NC 28705
828-688-4715
Community Transportation program
Mountain Community Health Partnership Bakersville Community Medical Clinic
86 N. Mitchell Avenue
Bakersville, NC 28705
828-688-2104
828-260-9928 - Child/Adolescent Behavioral Health
Health Care Services
Behavioral Health
RHA Behavioral Health
129 Skyview Circle
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
828-765-0894
Counseling Services, Crisis Intervention
MY Health-e-Schools
120 Oak Ave.
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
828-467-8815
www.crhi.org/MY-Health-e-Schools/
Tele-Medicine
A Caring Alternative
361 N. Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
828-652-5444
Counseling Services
Appalachian Counseling and Psychological Services
205 Locust Street
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
828-575-9760
Counseling Services
Spruce Pine Counseling
962 Oak Avenue
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
828-467-0037
Counseling Services
Toe River Child Advocacy Center
49 Rock Wall Lane
Burnsville, NC
828-675-1508
Counseling Services
Vaya Health
200 Ridgefield Ct, #206
Asheville, NC 28806
1-800-849-6127
1-800-849-6127 - en espanol
Services and support for mental health, developmental disabilities and substance abuse.
Mitchell County Safe Place
PO Box 544
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
828-765-4044
24-hour crisis line
www.mitchellcountysafeplace.org
Assistance for victims of domestic and sexual violence
MY Meds
3011 US 19 Hwy E.
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
828-766-6337
Medication Assistance
Hollifield’s Christian Childcare
10 Ellis Road, Extension
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
828-766-7552
Child Care Center
Jack and Jill Day Care Center
864 Biggerstaff Road
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
828-765-0747
Child Care Center
Roan View Child Development
301 Longview Drive
Bakersville, NC 28705
828-688-2403
Child Care Center
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org
Mitchell County Library
18 N. Mitchell Avenue
Bakersville, NC 28705
828-688-2511
free internet access from parking areas
Spruce Pine Public Library
142 Walnut Ave.
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
828-765-4673
free internet access from parking areas
Mitchell County Public Housing Agency
101 Rhododendron Circle, #A
Bakersville, NC 28701
828-688-3744
Housing Information
Spruce Pine Housing Authority
11 Fairground St.
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
828-765-9182
Housing Information
McDowell Mission
PO Box 297
Marion, NC 28752
828-659-6490
Shelter
Hospitality House of the Boone Area
302 W King St.
Boone, NC 28607
828-264-1237
www.hospitalityhouseofboone.org
Shelter
Pisgah Legal Services
PO Box 2276
Asheville, NC 28802
828-253-0406
1-800-489-6144
Legal Services
Local Information
WTOE Weather Hotline – 828-688-1469
Ray’s Weather Center – www.raysweather.com
WKYK School Closing Hotline – 828-765-7441 ext. 270
Mitchell News-Journal – www.mitchellnews.com
Blue Ridge Christian News – www.brcnews.com
Asheville Citizen-Times – www.citizen-times.com
WLOS News 13 ABC – www.wlos.com
If your child seems distressed about COVID-19 (coronavirus), please reach out to your school counselor, psychologist, or social worker for support.
Additional resources to provide emotional support to children:
● Talking to Children About COVID-19 (Coronavirus): A Parent Resource (National Association of School
Psychologists)
● Talking to Children About Coronavirus (American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)
● https://www.cmionline.com/covid-19-resources/ (Crisis Management Institute)
OTHER HELPFUL RESOURCES
Helpful Resources:
211: By dialing 211, callers can find out what local resources are available from assistance with food and shelter, to services for veterans. Call 211 or visit www.211.org for more information
Pisgah Legal: Can help with access to emergency resources, advising with filing for unemployment benefits, help find judges if there is an emergency child custody matter or domestic violence matter and more. Please visit the updates page for more information: https://www.pisgahlegal.org/covid-19-information-and-updates/
Food Pantries:
Mitchell County Shepherd’s Staff: Call 828-765-5385 or visit: https://www.mcshepherdsstaff.org/
Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Spruce Pine: Call: 385-3975 or visit: https://www.nfnfoodministry.org/
Reconciliation House of Burnsville: Call 828-682-7251 or visit: https://www.rec-house.org/en/
Charity House Mission in Burnsville: Call 828-450-9908 or visit: https://www.facebook.com/charityhousemission/
Online Church Resources:
Spruce Pine United Methodist Church virtual worship: http://sprucepineumc.org/NewSite/
Trinity Episcopal Spruce Pine live worship Sundays at 10:30am: https://www.trinityspnc.org/live-service
First Baptist Church Spruce Pine virtual worship: https://www.facebook.com/sprucepinefirstbaptist
The Grove Church Spruce Pine virtual worship: https://sermon.church/thegrovechurch/sermons
First Baptist Church Burnsville virtual worship: https://www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistChurchBurnsville/
Higgins United Methodist Church virtual devotions: https://www.facebook.com/HigginsMemorialUMC/
Mental Health & Substance Use Resources:
Local Services: SMART Recovery: Burnsville chapter is offering virtual sessions – contact: mmguicheney53@gmail.com
Mountain Community Health Partnership: Bakersville-688-2104 / Spruce Pine-766-7888 / Celo-675-4116
Mobile Crisis: 1-888-573-1006 or email angela.vetter@rhanet.org
RHA Walk-in Crisis Burnsville: 828-682-2111 or website: https://www.vayahealth.com/coronavirus-updates
Eleanor Health: Offering free online support groups www.eleanorhealth.com
Nationwide Online Support:
Alcoholics Anonymous: https://www.onlinegroupaa.org/; https://www.aaonlinemeeting.net/
Narcotics Anonymous: https://virtual-na.org/; https://na.org/meetingsearch/
National SMART Recovery https://www.smartrecovery.org/smart-recovery-toolbox/smart-recovery-online/
Recovery Dharma: https://recoverydharma.org/online-meetings
12 Step Recovery Program: https://www.intherooms.com/home/