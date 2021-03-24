Softball team wins pair to start season 2-0

Body

LEDGER — The Mitchell High varsity softball team started its season on a high note by earning a pair of wins on Tuesday, March 16 over Hampton High.

The Mountaineers (2-0) won 8-1 over the Bulldogs in the first game of the doubleheader and followed with an 8-4 victory in the second contest.

Mitchell’s Paige Branch pitched the entirety of both games and struck out 10 compared to just two walks. She threw just 98 pitches throughout the two complete games.

Annali Silver powered the Mountaineer offense with a pair of triples and three runs scored in the doubleheader. Jada Street, Charley Ambrose, Branch and Abby Ledford all scored multiple runs in the two-game set.

Mitchell was at Owen on Monday, March 22 but results were not available at press time. The Mountaineers travel to Mountain Heritage on Wednesday, March 24 and then play road games at Madison (March 29) and Polk (March 31) before spring break.