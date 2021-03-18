Body

BAKERSVILLE, N.C.—Karen Wright age 68, of Mine Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A native of Mitchell County, she was a daughter of the late Phillip and Lucille Buchanan Boone. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Alesia Grindstaff. She was a member of Mine Creek Baptist Church. She worked for Toe River Health Care as a registered nurse for many years. She loved the beach, fishing, traveling and animals, but most of all she loved her family.

Surviving is her loving husband of 50 years, Lanny Wright of the home; daughters: Lori Bennett and husband, Rodney, of Green Mountain and Amy Wright of Spruce Pine; grandchildren: Jared Pittman, Triston McNinch, Gavin McNinch, Keely Ramsey and husband, Spencer; great-grandchildren: Bryleigh Ramsey and one on the way; brother, Keith Boone and wife, Nina, of Rebels Creek; best friends: Sondra Buchanan, Linda Geouge, Roger Wright and Janice Jackson. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Funeral Services were held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, March 13th in the Chapel of Yancey Funeral Services. Rev. Chris Rathbone and Rev. Mark McKinney will officiate. The family received friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Mine Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to say a very special thank you to Compassionate Care WNC, Mine Creek Baptist Church and to all who have helped care for Karen. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations be made to Compassionate Care WNC at 856 Georges Fork Road, Burnsville, NC 28714. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.