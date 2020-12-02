MNJ calls for Santa letter submissions

Body

SPRUCE PINE — The Mitchell News-Journal is once again accepting letters to Santa from area children.

The News-Journal will publish its annual Christmas Greetings special section on Dec. 23 and one of the section’s main staples is letters to Santa detailing the things that children in Mitchell County want the most.

In years past, principals and teachers in Mitchell County schools have used writing Santa letters as a class activity and have brought the letters into the News-Journal office where they are typed up and inserted into the special section.

With the unique circumstances surrounding the ongoing pandemic, many local parents who have students engaging in virtual learning are opting to email Santa letters.

Letters are accepted now through Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Letters can be dropped off at the News-Journal office in downtown Spruce Pine, emailed to editor@mitchellnews.com or teachers may opt to bring in or email letters from their entire class.

Letters should include each student’s full name, grade level, class and school.

The Christmas Greetings section is also full of enticing advertising opportunities. For information on pricing and sizes, call News-Journal Advertising Representative Kelli Beam at 765-7169 or email adrep@mitchellnews.com.