Mitchell native joins Tree House Mountain Realty

Body

SPRUCE PINE — Tree House Mountain Realty has a new team member.

Mitchell County native Sam McKinney joined the real estate office as a provisional broker this past December after receiving his real estate license on Dec. 14.

McKinney, 24, played basketball at Montreat College in Black Mountain before transferring to University of Massachusetts Amherst to major in journalism.

Last summer, however, McKinney decided to take a leap into real estate.

“It was not planned and was kind of spur of the moment,” McKinney said. “Last summer, I had nothing to do, so I said, ‘You know what, maybe I’ll take a real estate class.’ I checked online and there was one starting in three days. So, it moved pretty quickly from there.”

Although McKinney never saw himself in real estate, he said he’s excited for what the future holds in the profession.

“My grandma works in real estate, so I’ve been around it a lot through helping her,” McKinney said. “I wasn’t really interested in and it was never something that I saw myself doing but now I’m excited about it. I think I’ll enjoy it a lot.”

Vicki Greene, Co-Owner and Broker at Tree House Mountain Realty, said she’s thrilled to have McKinney on board.

“It’s exciting to have some youth in our office,” Greene said. “We’re really excited to have him. I think he’s going to do well.”