Mitchell down to ‘yellow tier’ COVID county

While the numbers have dipped in recent weeks, COVID-19 continues to stay present in Mitchell County.

According to the Mitchell County Health Department, as of Wednesday, Feb. 3, the county had 20 active positive cases and 27 COVID-related deaths.

Neighboring Avery County had 37 active positives and 27 COVID-related deaths and Yancey County had 15 active positives and 25 COVID-related deaths.

As of Jan. 30, Mitchell County is no longer considered a ‘red tier’ county by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The county is now classified as ‘yellow tier’ meaning there is significant community spread, whereas ‘red tier’ signifies critical community spread.

According to the NCDHHS report, 61 of North Carolina Counties are currently red, compared to Jan. 21 when 86 counties were considered red.

When it comes to vaccinations, local health departments, like Mitchell County’s, are receiving vaccines, but in smaller amounts due to large-scale vaccination efforts by the state at places like Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Because of this, the health department is not holding any large vaccination clinics at this time.

The health department has not released information regarding any upcoming first-dose clinics.

North Carolina is still only vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which includes frontline healthcare workers and people aged 65 or older.

To help people understand the state’s vaccination process and where they fit in, NCDHHS has launched a tool called ‘Find My Vaccine Group’ where citizens can figure out what vaccine group they are in, where they can get a vaccine and can be notified when they are eligible. The tool can be found at findmygroup.nc.gov.

For information about COVID-19, including new variants, science updates and guidance, visit cdc.gov.