2 MCS students test positive for COVID-19

Subhead

SPRUCE PINE — A Greenlee Primary School student and a Mayland Early College High School student have tested positive for COVID-19, Mitchell County Schools said in a press release.

Students and staff on the bus of the positive student from Greenlee were placed on remote learning to allow for a quarantine period through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Other students in the classroom at Greenlee were not within six feet and masks were worn. The health department did not recommend quarantine for those students.

Students in the classroom with the MECHS student were not within six feet and masks were worn. The Toe River Health Department is not recommending quarantine for those students.

“Our commitment is to keep each of you informed of our efforts to maintain the safest learning environment possible,” said Superintendent Chad Calhoun. “Although masks were worn constantly by all staff and students, we are following the recommendation of the Mitchell County Health Department.”

Students in the classroom and bus, along with their parents, were notified by the school administration and any student or staff affected by the potential exposure will be contacted individually by the health department.

“The school bus and classrooms have been deep cleaned,” Calhoun said. “We will continue to follow safety protocols and work in partnership with the Mitchell County Health Department to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout our school system.”