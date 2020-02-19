Lowery, Shook headed to state

Body

MOUNT AIRY – Mitchell High School wrestlers Dylan Lowery and Samuel Shook are headed to the State 1A Individual Championship after strong efforts this past weekend at the 1A West Regional Finals at Mount Airy High School.

Lowery (21-2) placed second and scored 20 team points in the 120-pound weight class.

After a first-round bye, Lowery won by fall over Swain’s Cameron Phillips and followed with a semifinal win by fall over Bryson Church, of Alleghany.

Lowery was edged by decision in the first-place match against Avery’s Ethan Shell.

Shook (21-14) placed fourth and registered 13 team points in the 220-pound weight class.

Shook opened the competition with a win by fall over Kohlton Neadeau, of Swain, and followed with a win by major decision over Murphy’s Joe Swain.

Shook fell to Mount Airy’s Eric Olvera in the semifinal but rebounded with a win in the consolation semifinal by major decision over Caleb Combs of East Wilkes.

Hayesville’s Ethan Taylor defeated Shook by fall in the third-place match.

As top-four finishers, Lowery and Shook will represent the West Region at the 1A State Individual Championship in Greensboro.

The Class 1A Individual Championships begin Thursday, Feb. 20, and concludes Saturday, Feb. 22.