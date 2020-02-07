Independent monitor of hospital sale hosting local public meeting

Body

SPRUCE PINE – The independent monitor chosen to oversee HCA Healthcare’s operation of the Mission Health system has scheduled informational sessions across Western North Carolina.

The Mitchell County meeting is 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Burnsville Town Center Auditorium, 6 S. Main St. in Burnsville.

Gibbins Advisors was named the independent monitor at the end of October. Its role as independent monitor was a stipulation of Mission Health’s $1.5 billion sale to the for-profit hospital. The company is tasked with overseeing HCA’s compliance with the obligations it agreed to when it purchased the nonprofit Mission.

In addition to the Mitchell County meeting, the firm is hosting meetings in Jackson, Transylvania, Buncombe and McDowell counties. Two meetings have already taken place in Macon County.

These meetings were promised by Attorney General Josh Stein as part of the monitor’s role.

“To be successful, the monitor must take the time to engage with communities in Western North Carolina,” Stein said. “Specifically, I am looking forward to hearing about town hall meetings and other opportunities for the monitor to hear directly from the people who are impacted by HCA’s healthcare decisions.”

All events are open to the public, and no invitation is necessary.

Members of any community are welcome to attend the meeting of their choosing. Meetings will have limited seating and attendees will be welcomed first come, first serve.

Doors will open 30 minutes before each event. General inquiries can be directed to inquiry@missionhealthim.com.