UPCOMING EVENTS

Beekeeping school

Beekeeping School 2020 begins Thursday, Feb. 6, at Mayland Community College in Spruce Pine. The class is from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday through March 26. In this 24-hour beginning beekeeping class, students will learn beekeeping history, biology, equipment, honeybees’ relationship to agriculture, threats to bees and their colonies, hive products and sales. Also part of the course is a field day at Harty Farm Bee Yard with instructor and NCSBA Master Beekeeper Rick Harty. Register by calling Mayland Community College at 828-766-1291 or online at www2.mayland.edu/ceclasses/?search=agr-3001-m1.

Free dental clinic

The ECU School of Dental Medicine is sponsoring its annual “Give Kids A Smile” event for first- and second-graders Friday, Feb. 7, at its office in Spruce Pine to provide under-served children with free dental services. Services provided include an exam, cleaning, X-rays and a treatment plan. All services are free on this day, and children will need an appointment. A parent or guardian does have to be present. Transportation is not provided. Register a child and get more information by calling 828-765-0110.

Tea party

The Mitchell High School band is hosting a “Frozen”-themed tea party from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Mitchell High School. Admission is $5 per child. There will be a meet-and-greet, crafts and games.

Candidate forum

The Buladean Community Foundation Board is hosting a forum with the 2020 March Primary Election candidates from 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Buladean Community Foundation Center (formerly the Buladean School).

Meeting change

The regular meeting of Spruce Pine Town Council originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, has been changed to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Open discussion

The AMY Wellness Foundation is hosting an open discussion about housing from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the banquet hall at the Cross Street Commerce Center, 31 Cross St. in Spruce Pine. RSVP to the event by visiting amywellnessfoundation.org/news/.

Quilt Guild

Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Burnsville Town Center, with refreshments 30 minutes before the meeting. The program is by Grace Honeycutt about scrappy quilts. Visitors are welcome.

Free seminar

A free seminar to learn about natural alternatives to strengthen one’s immune system and help one’s body fight infections is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cruz Life Center, 390 E. Main St. in Burnsville. Healthy snacks will be provided. Call 828-682-6157 to reserve a seat.

Board of Education

The Mitchell County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Mayland Early College High School in Spruce Pine.