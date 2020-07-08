Spiers to lead MNJ

Body

SPRUCE PINE — The Mitchell News-Journal has a new publisher and editor.

Former News-Journal reporter Cory Spiers, 27, has taken the position, Community Newspapers Regional Publisher Rachel Hoskins announced.

“I’m extremely excited to be returning to Mitchell County and to the News-Journal,” Spiers said. “I’m passionate about this community. With the help of a great existing staff, I’m ready to help this paper remain a quality product.”

Spiers replaces Brandon Roberts, who left the paper June 19 after four years to pursue an opportunity with Spectrum News in Lexington, Ky.

“Having worked under Brandon for nearly three years, I learned a lot about this community and what readers want,” Spiers said. “I’m excited to use what I’ve learned to continually improve the paper and help it remain something that readers are proud to call their own.”

Spiers graduated from Appalachian State University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Communication/Journalism. While at Appalachian, Spiers served as the sports editor at the student-run newspaper, The Appalachian, for two years.

Following graduation, Spiers worked as a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record and as the senior sports reporter at the Enquirer-Journal in Monroe, NC. For nearly three years, from June 2017 to March 2020, Spiers served as the reporter at the Mitchell News-Journal before leaving in March to pursue an opportunity in the insurance field.

“I am pleased that Cory will be leading the team at the Mitchell News-Journal," Hoskins said. "He brings an understanding of community journalism as well as a knowledge and love of Mitchell County. He along with the current staff, Juliana Walker and Kelli Beam, will continue the tradition of publishing a strong, community-oriented newspaper for the people of Mitchell County.”