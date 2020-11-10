Shop With a Cop prepares for unprecedented 12th year

Body

BAKERSVILLE — Local law enforcement agencies are once again teaming up to make Christmas memorable for area kids.

Through the annual Shop With a Cop program, which is now in its 12th year in Mitchell County, kids who may otherwise wind up with no gifts on Christmas get the opportunity to “shop with a cop” for the gifts they truly want and need.

Mitchell County Sheriff Donald Street acknowledged that this year’s event will be completely different due to the ongoing pandemic.

This year’s event will not feature volunteers and officers will not shop in-person with the kids, as they normally do. Kids selected for the program will still submit their wish lists, as they normally do.

“This Christmas will be totally different for all of us and for our children on Shop With a Cop,” he said.

The Shop With a Cop program served 63 kids in 2019 and Street said he expects the amount to be about the same this year.

Donations from the community help make the Shop With a Cop program possible each year but will be especially necessary this season as the program seeks to continue amid the ongoing pandemic.

Donations, in any amount, can be made payable to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Donations can be mailed to or dropped off at 63 Crimson Laurel Circle in Bakersville.

“This may be the only Christmas some of these kids may see,” Street said. “Please help them to have the joy of Christmas in this unusual time.”