Shepherd’s Staff fills a need (and a box)

Body

Editor’s note: This is part of the M-Y Health Matters response by SEARCH during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPRUCE PINE – Personal service comes with a box of food for the clients of Mitchell County Shepherd’s Staff. The nonprofit agency, which has been serving the people of Mitchell County for 37 years, in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, has adopted a new way of delivering food to people who need it – curbside service at their location at the intersection of Penland Road and 226N.

New executive director Larry Davis finds out what each family needs and puts together a box of food for them and delivers it to the trunk of their car. A call ahead makes the process even easier. Shepherd Staff’s number is 765-5385, but Larry is happy to take an order through the car window as well. The idea in this time of COVID-19 is to limit entry to the small building to just a few people, the employees and volunteers. A graduate of Mayland Community College, Davis is grateful to have an intern from Mayland working with him as well.

Davis credits many different sources for keeping the shelves stocked. Top of the list is MANNA Food Bank, which makes high-quality food available for a fraction of the original cost – and sometimes for free. Churches have been a steady source of food and funds, but during the weeks when they don’t have services, the donations are dwindling – even when the needs are rising – Shepherd’s Staff services about 250 families or 650 individuals a month. The only requirement is a person fill out a form with his or her name and address plus the ages of people in the rest of the family. There is no cost.

“It takes a lot to come and ask for help,” Davis said. “It takes courage.”

Shepherd’s Staff is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays.