Red Cross needs volunteers in Mitchell County

Volunteers carry out 90 percent of the humanitarian work of the American Red Cross to support its mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.

The American Red Cross serving your county has volunteer positions open on its Disaster Action Team. Volunteers respond to local disasters such as home fires and are on call to help neighbors during times of emergency.

Volunteers provide comfort, hope and resources when needed the most. This is a critical role and a meaningful way to serve the community. Due to COVID-19, response procedures have been modified to include enhanced precautions and provide mostly virtual support to ensure the safety of our volunteers.

This position requires strong written and verbal communication skills along with the ability to work in challenging conditions. Disaster Action Team volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. Online training required.

If interested in the Disaster Action Team volunteer position please contact Adrian Mines, at adrian.mines@redcross.org or 828-450-4087.