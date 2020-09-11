Mitchell County Sheriff's Department officers seize more than 100 marijuana plants

Body

GREEN MOUNTAIN — Officers from the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department seized more than 100 marijuana plants from a Green Mountain residence on Thursday, Sept. 10.

William Robert Garner, 47, of Pigeon Roost Road in Green Mountain, was arrested and charged with several drug-related offenses including felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Captain Rick Wiseman said the arrest and seizure came as the result of a tip. Officers had watched and surveilled him after receiving the tip.

Additionally, Wiseman said recent inflated electrical bills from the residence raised suspicion.

Officers had also written Garner a ticket this past August after discovering marijuana in his possession during a routine license check on Pigeon Roost Road.

Wiseman was assisted by Lieutenant Jesse English, Detective Ashely Beam and Deputies Myria Hylemon and Stan Davis.

Garner is originally from Georgia and had a Tennessee driver’s license and license plate. Wiseman said Garner has been charged in Ashe and Watauga counties in the past.

Wiseman said when officers stepped out of the vehicle, the marijuana odor was overpowering. Garner had about 30 plants outside.

Garner is set to appear in court on Oct. 14 and is being held on $17,500 secured bond.

“He was extremely cooperative,” Wiseman said. “We didn’t have to get a search warrant or anything.”