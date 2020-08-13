Mission chemo services to be centralized in Asheville

Body

SPRUCE PINE — Chemotherapy services from Mission Medical Oncology locations in Brevard, Franklin, Marion and Spruce Pine will be centralized to Asheville, Mission and HCA Healthcare announced this past week.

Additionally, non-chemotherapy infusion services will be moved onto the hospital campuses of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Angel Medical Center, Mission Hospital McDowell and Transylvania Regional Hospital, effective Sept. 3 and until further notice.

Nancy Lindell of Mission Health Public and Media Relations said other, newer cancer care options, such as Messino Cancer Centers in Spruce Pine, have reduced the need for additional care options at some facilities.

“The decision to centralize locations was not made lightly,” Lindell said. “Prior to the HCA Healthcare transition, a group of physicians initiated plans to start an independent cancer center. We respect that many patients have chosen to stay with these physicians for their cancer care since its opening earlier this year.”

Mission Health will contact each patient affected by the change via phone and mail. Additionally, each patient will receive assistance in transitioning their care and records within Mission Health or to any local provider of their choice.

“At Mission Health, we strive to provide our patients with compassionate, comprehensive care,” Lindell said. “We are confident in the excellent care options available for our community, whether it be our hospitals’ infusion center, chemotherapy at our Asheville location or with other local care providers.”