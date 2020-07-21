Final suspect convicted in Buchanan murder trial

Body

BAKERSVILLE — Regina Pittman was sentenced Tuesday, July 21 to serve a term of 50 to 72 months with 1,346 days of jail credit by the Hon. Gary Gavenus, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge.

Pittman is the final defendant connected to the September 2016 murder of Joshua Emmanuel Buchanan. She is convicted of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Pittman, who was Buchanan’s mother, was indicted after being accused of helping dispose of the evidence.

Buchanan, 26, went missing in September 2016 and his body was found several days later in a shallow grave on private property near Bakersville.

The court also recommended Pittman, 53, undergo substance abuse treatment and psychiatric and/or psychological counseling.

With Pittman’s conviction, all six suspects connected to the Buchanan murder have been convicted.

Travis Wayne Bowman was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole this past February. Melissa Thompson, Kevin Scott Buchanan, William Peter Guttendorf and Felicia Marie Fox were all also convicted and received sentences ranging from 50 to 214 months.

