Auditions for ‘Chicago’ are Thursday, Jan. 30

Auditions for the Mitchell High Performing Arts presentation of “Chicago: The High School Edition” are at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in the Kathy Miller Auditorium at Mitchell High School.

Auditions will consist of a song portion, dance audition and cold reading from the script. Wear clothes and shoes you can move in for the dance audition. Students will be asked to prepare 16 bars of a song of their choice to sing.

Auditions are open to students ages 13 and over.

Chicago is the longest-running American Broadway show and follows the lives of Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, two vixens seeking stardom while in jail for murdering their husbands. The show is set in 1920s Chicago.

Email Chelsea Wilson Thayer at cthayer@mhslive.net with questions or for more information.