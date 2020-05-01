ASPCA providing free pet food, urgent veterinary care for WNC residents affected by COVID-19

Body

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA, is providing free cat and dog food, cat litter, and access to urgent veterinary care for residents in Western North Carolina struggling to feed and provide basic needs for their pets. Pet food and supplies are available for appointment-requested pickup and curbside delivery. Pet wellness services include urgent veterinary needs on an outpatient basis, such as treatment for ear and eye infections and acute vomiting and diarrhea.

The pet food distribution center and urgent veterinary services in Western North Carolina are part of a national COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Initiative launched by the ASPCA to assist animal welfare organizations and struggling pet owners during this crisis. The response effort includes food distribution and urgent veterinary services in several cities across the country, as well as grants for animal welfare organizations in critical need of funds.

To date, the ASPCA has assisted approximately 25,000 animals across the country through its pet food distribution centers, including more than 2,000 in the Buncombe County area. The ASPCA expects to assist more than 100,000 animals nationwide through June. To support local shelters in Asheville, the ASPCA also donated pet food to both the Asheville Humane Society and Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

“The safest and best place for a pet is at home with his or her family, and the ASPCA wants to do everything we can to ensure pet owners in the Buncombe County area have the resources they need to care for their families, including their pets,” said Dr. Lindsay Henschel, ASPCA medical director in Asheville. “We know during times of stress people turn to their pets for comfort, and we are committed to helping animals return that love and comfort back to their families by helping keep them healthy and safe as we weather this crisis together.”

Pet food and supplies have been made available in part thanks to supporters, including the Alex & Elisabeth Lewyt Charitable Trust, Petco Foundation, PetSmart Charities and Stella & Chewy’s.

For more information about the ASPCA’s COVID-19 relief effort, visit aspca.org/covidalert.

Pet food distribution and access to urgent veterinary care are by appointment only. The location for services will be provided when an appointment is made.

Appointments can be requested between 8 a.m.-8 p.m. by calling 1-800-738-9437 for pet food and cat litter and 1-855-434-9285 for urgent veterinary care.

Important details

• These services are open to residents of Western North Carolina.

• Pet food and cat litter pickup is drive-thru only. Residents will stay in their car with the windows up while their food order is put into their trunk.

• Residents will be required to provide their appointment time, name and zip code at order pickup.

• When picking up pet food and supplies, owners should not bring their pets with them.

• Residents should not come if they are symptomatic. They may send a family member or friend in their place.