ARREST REPORT: Jan. 22, 2020

BAKERSVILLE – The following arrests took place between Saturday, Jan. 11, and Saturday, Jan. 18, according to reports on file at the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office:

Christopher Guy Williams, 38, of 275 Hattie Williams Road, Spruce Pine, was arrested by Lt. J. Holmes for felony indecent liberties with a minor. He was issued a $25,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Feb. 12.

David Scott Waycaster, of 98 Wagon Master 1, Lot 11, Spruce Pine, was arrested for failure to appear in court on misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule III narcotic. He was issued a $6,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Feb. 12.

Regina Susan Salts, 45, of 1518 NC 261, Bakersville, was arrested by Deputy M. Hylemon for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She was issued a $500 bond and scheduled to appear in court Feb. 12.

Jason Scott McKinney, 41, of 1675 Roan Road, Spruce Pine, was arrested by Deputy R. Bishop for misdemeanor assault to inflict serious bodily injury and assault by strangulation. He was issued a secure 48-hour hold and scheduled to appear in court Feb. 12.

Citations issued

Bryan Ollis, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Mitchell County deputies for misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI narcotic. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 12.

Jail Record: The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.

Calls for Service: The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 144 calls for service between Saturday, Jan. 11, and Saturday, Jan. 18.

Transports: The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 16 prisoner transports between Saturday, Jan. 11, and Saturday, Jan. 18.