OBITUARY: Sandra Hise

Sandra Cook Hise, 73, of Beaver Creek Road, Spruce Pine, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home.

Born Feb. 11, 1947, in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mae Webb Street. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alicia “Alley Cat” Gurley; a brother, Mark Street; and a niece, Kelly Carver.

Sandy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was retired from Pizza Hut in Spruce Pine, where she was a manager.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 24 years, Mike Hise, of Spruce Pine; her daughters, Candy Grindstaff, and husband, Steve, and Marquita Gurley, and husband, Keven; her son, Bill Tipton, and wife, Brandy; her grandchildren, Meagan, Haley, Caleb, Keagan, Kelbi and Josh; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda Carver; and her brother, Mike Street.

Private family graveside services were Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Rocky Branch officiating.

Mitchell News-Journal • May 13, 2020