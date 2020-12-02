Workers sought to aid area scouting

Body

SPRUCE PINE — The Boy Scouts of America Daniel Boone Council is looking for a handful of volunteer workers to help with its Friends of Scouting campaign.

Workers will help the Daniel Boone Council reach its fundraising goal of $2,500 in new funding and its stretch goal of $3,500.

Workers are now being actively recruited. Selected workers will meet on Jan. 21 for a kick-off event during which previous donors will be selected with upgraded amounts and lists of new prospects will be discussed and added to the list.

Over the coming days, the workers will call on fundraising prospects and invite a dozen or more people to support scouting.

The Daniel Boone Council has operated with a balanced budget for 11 consecutive years and achieved gold ranking in the 2019 Journey to Excellence program.

For more information on the Daniel Boone Council, visit DanielBooneCouncil.org.

For questions about becoming a volunteer worker, contact District Executive James Hylemon by emailing james.hylemon@scouting.org or call 254-6189 or 275-3075.