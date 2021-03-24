Shirley Muller

Body

ELKTON, MD— Shirley Fae Ledford Muller of Elkton, MD, age 85, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born in Johnson City, TN on June 1, 1935 to the late Lawrence E. and Verda (Slagle) Ledford.

Shirley worked as a teacher’s aide at Gilpin Manor Elementary until her retirement. She was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church in Newark, DE and Baptist Bible Church in Elkton, MD. In her free time, Shirley enjoyed reading, puzzle books and flower gardening. She found her greatest joy in visiting with family and friends.

Shirley is survived by three children: Frank Muller, Gregory Muller and Penny Barr; seven grandchildren: Robert (Jamie), William (Alison), Amy (Randy), Lauren (Matt), Wayne, Jordan and Zachary; nine great-grandchildren: Brayden, Owen, Olivia, Abigail, Emily, Jacob, Cameron, Mason, Maddie and Skyy; and brother, Ellis Ledford. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Wilson Muller.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 19, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 am. Burial will follow at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.