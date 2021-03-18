Body

SPRUCE PINE, N.C.— Renita Grindstaff Stroup, age 64, of Stroup Road in Spruce Pine, passed away peacefully among her family at home on Friday, March 12, 2021

Born on May 22, 1956 in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Anna Mae Hollifield Grindstaff of the Bear Creek community in Bakersville. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, David Grindstaff.

Renita grew up in the Bear Creek community. She attended Bowman High School but graduated from Harris High School in Spruce Pine. She attended Mayland Community College earning her degree in nursing, and then attended Western Carolina University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was employed at Spruce Pine Community Hospital and finished her nursing career with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Department of Adult Corrections as Medical Supervisor at Avery-Mitchell Corrections Institution in Spruce Pine.

She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine, where she was an active in Sunday School, also working with North Carolina Baptist Men Dental Bus Program, Disaster Relief and World Missions. She always put others first even to the call if putting her faith into actions with medical mission trips to Armenia and Hatti.

Renita was active in her community, aging out of the Spruce Pine Jaycees where the motto ends with, ‘Service to others is the best work of life’. She served on the board of the Shepherds Staff of Mitchell County until her passing.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of thirty-four years; Luther M. Stroup of the home; her daughters; Brook Bailey and husband, Eric of Flower Mound, TX; Molly S. English and husband, Paul of Spruce Pine; and Victoria Stroup of Spruce Pine. Also left to cherish the memory of ‘Big Mama’ are her grandchildren; Anndora Martin of Texas; Steve English and Madelyn English both of Spruce Pine; her brothers; Charles ‘Chuck’ Grindstaff and wife, Rose and Steve Grindstaff and wife, Doris; and her sister; Lisa Grindstaff.

Renita is remembered as a good Christian woman and an example of Christ. She touched so many lives and walked in faith.

Private graveside service and interment was held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Phillips Cemetery with Rev. Larry Greene officiating. Memorial Services for family and friends will be on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Greene officiating.

The family would like to ‘Thank’ Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge of the Blue Ridge for the excellent care provided Renita.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to; Mitchell County Shepherds Staff, 6565 N.C. 226, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 www.mcshepherdsstaff.org.

