Body

SPRUCE PINE, N.C.— Marvin Dawson, age 71, of Ridgeview Road in Spruce Pine, the Swiss Pine Lake community passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home.

Born on July 25, 1949 in Orlando, FL, he was the son of the late Chester and Keri Mae McMillian Dawson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers; Leard and Jerry Dawson.

Marvin retired from BellSouth with thirty years of service.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of thirty-five years; Sandra R. Dawson of the home; and his sons; Brian Dawson of Florida, Chad Dawson of Pooler, GA and Michael Tucker of Florida and his brother; Joe Dawson of Florida and his sister; Ann Smith of Florida.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to; Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 www.hospiceblueridge.com.

The family would also like to extend a special ‘Thank You’ to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for their wonderful care of Marvin during his illness.

No services are planned at this time.

Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website; www.webfh.com, selecting Marvin Dawson’s name and then you may sign his guestbook. Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Dawson and is honored to be serving the Dawson family. Mr. Dawson’s obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.