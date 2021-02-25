Kenneth Buchanan

Body

BAKERSVILLE, N.C.— Kenneth Ray Buchanan, age 72, of Stamey Rd, Bakersville, NC passed away February 15, 2021.

He was a native of Mitchell County, NC and a son of the late Arthur Ray and Mary Stamey Buchanan. Kenneth was retired as a self-employed truck driver. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, trucking and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Willis Buchanan, of the home, one son Chad Buchanan ( Tina), of Bakersville, NC, one sister Janie Buchanan (Jerry), of Bakersville, NC, sister in law Brenda Willis, of Bakersville, NC, four grandchildren Morgan, Tyler, Tanner, and Dylan, a special nephew Steve Campbell (Tammee), and a special niece Ashley Jones (Justin).

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by a son Michael Buchanan, and a brother Danny Buchanan. A memorial service will be held at a later date.