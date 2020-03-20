Body

Jack Ivey Berry, 85, of Whiteville, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Whiteville.

Mr. Berry was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Marion, South Carolina, and was the son of the late Prince Jack Berry and Maxine Barnhill Berry. Mr. Berry was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Clarendon. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Mr. Berry retired from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Peggy Berry, of the home; two daughters, Jackie B. Williams and husband, Mark, of Whiteville, Tracey B. Chadwick and husband, Barry, of Whiteville; four grandchildren, Zachary Williams and wife, Erika, of Whiteville, Colton Williams and wife, Krista, of Wilmington, Carson Chadwick and Charlotte Chadwick; and a sister, Sherrie Ann Wolski and husband, Patrick, of Ocoee, Florida.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 2733 M M Ray Road in Clarendon with Pastor John F. “Ricky” Parker Jr. officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Memorial Cemetery.

The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be directed to Lower Cape Fear Life Care c/o Whiteville Care Center, 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401.

You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com.

White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte, is assisting the family.

Mitchell News-Journal • March 18, 2020