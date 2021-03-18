Body

LEXINGTON, N.C.— Ima Jean Garland (English), was born May 30th, 1934 in North Carolina where she remained a long-time resident. Ima, better known as Jean, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on March 13, 2021at the age of 87.

Jean was a woman of many hobbies, she enjoyed dancing, watching Nascar, spending time with her family, playing corn hole and collecting antiques. She was known for her love of nature and animals.

Jean loved tending to her numerous plants and found it in her heart to rescue dogs.

She was also very fond of feeding the animals from the woods that backed up to her home.

Jean’s dedication to helping people was seen through her 40 plus years working in nursing homes. She even received employee of the month in 1988 for her dedication to her patients.

Jean loved what she did, and her love poured into her patients as she touched the heart of countless families.

She was a beloved mother of two sons, late Melvin Garland and Marvin Garland. Jean was blessed with two granddaughters, Michelle Dedo and Tricia Garland, five great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service was held in the chapel of Henline - Hughes Funeral Home (85 Crimson Laurel Way Bakersville, NC 28705) on Monday March 15, 2021 at 3:00PM. Interment will follow the service at Malone Gouge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Heart Association.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Garland Family.