Body

BAKERSVILLE, N.C.— Donald Clyde Whitt, age 75 of Maple Lane Bakersville, NC passed away March 12, 2021. He was a native of East Rainelle, West Virginia and son of the late Clyde and Edna Barker Whitt.

Survivors include his loving wife Sandra Wilson Whitt, of the home, and his loving son Eric T. Whitt, of Hampton, TN.

The family will inform friends and loved ones of a memorial gathering to be announced at a later date.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Whitt Family.