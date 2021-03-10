Billie Garrett

Body

NEWLAND, N.C.— Billie Everhart Garrett passed at her home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after recently being hospitalized for an extended period of time.

She is survived by her husband Rick; their son Zach (Hannah); a precious granddaughter Elana; an adoptive granddaughter Emmilyse Hoilman; sisters Jill Leonard (Andy), Tammy Yarborough, and Mary Spake (Carl); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her cat Muffin. Billie valued greatly her family, friends, and pets.

She was originally from Lexington, North Carolina and the daughter of the late Hazel Myers Everhart and Sam Eugene Everhart, Jr. She graduated from Lexington Senior High School and attended Davidson County Community College. She served in Raleigh as a Teacher’s Assistant with the Wake County School System after leaving Davidson County.

Billie was a talented artist and gifted in crafts and cooking. She was involved in catering and preparing meals for her own large family gatherings. Billie was a member of Newland Presbyterian Church and was a long-time assistant with their Vacation Bible School. She later joined Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and was a current member.

Billie was well known in Avery County having served as a Substitute Teacher in the Avery County School System for many years. She and her talents will surely be missed.

A memorial service will be held at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, 420 College Drive SW, Banner Elk, N.C. 28604 at 4:00PM on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to the Avery County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1213, Newland, N.C. 28657 or to the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.