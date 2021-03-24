Body

SPRUCE PINE, N.C.— Becky Biddix Hedrick, age 71, of Berry Street in Spruce Pine, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her home.

Born on December 22, 1949 in McDowell County, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Vonnie Buchanan Duncan. In Addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Manuel Biddix who passed away in 2012. Also preceding her in death was an infant son, Dewayne Biddix; a son, Joseph Shew Biddix; her sister, Lucille Vaughn; and her brothers; Phillip and Hillard Duncan.

Becky was a member and Sunday School Teacher at the First Freewill Baptist Church of Spruce Pine. She took in and fostered many children. She had a servant’s heart and was truly a servant to others. She fed everyone that visited her home. She loved the Lord and read her Bible every day. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone. She proudly collected angels.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband; Rev. Ralph Hedrick of Spruce Pine; her daughters; Christina Biddix and Cheyenne Biddix both of Spruce Pine; and Denise Davies and husband, Rick of Spartanburg, SC; her son; Alex Biddix and wife, Katherine of Burnsville; her step daughter; Crystal Hedrick of Burnsville; her step son; Shane Hedrick of Burnsville; her sisters; Dorothy Rumfelt of Greenville, TN and Carolyn Biddix of Marion; her brothers; Joe Duncan and Billy Ray Duncan both of Marion; her mother-in-law; Hortense Biddix of Spruce Pine; seventeen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm at the First Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:30 pm at the First Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev’s. Keith Miller and Dennis Autrey officiating. Interment will be in the First Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending the visitation and service to please bring and wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing.

For those wishing to listen to the service, it will be broadcast on the churches FM channel, 96.7 and may be heard from the church parking lot.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all the surrounding churches for the outpouring of love and prayers.

Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website; www.webbfh.com, selecting Becky Biddix Hedrick’s name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Hedrick and is honored to be serving the Biddix and Hedrick families. Mrs. Hedrick’s obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.