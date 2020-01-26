HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Mountaineers defeat Owen, fall to high-powered Avery

Body

Swannanoa – The Mitchell Mountaineers wrestling squad came away Tuesday, Jan. 14, with a 54-27 victory over the Owen Warhorses on senior night in Swannanoa, thanks to a great team effort and some clutch wins by seniors.

Samuel Shook and Tyler Brooks put together back-to-back pins at 220 pounds and heavyweight, respectively, to put the Mountaineers ahead in the match, and Dylan Lowery and Elijah Smith clinched wins with a pair of pins at 126 pounds and 132 pounds.

The Avery Vikings showed why they are considered a favorite to win the 1A state title this year with a 60-15 victory Wednesday, Jan. 15, over the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers are 3-1 in the Western Highlands Conference and 8-8 overall in dual competition.

Mitchell returns to the mats Thursday, Jan. 23, in Ledger on senior night against Mountain Heritage in the final regular-season home match and Western Highlands Conference dual of the year.

RESULTS

Mitchell 54, Owen 27

106 pounds: Halley Wheeler (MITC) over (OWEN) (For.); 113 pounds: Zeke Grabowski (OWEN) over Trent Street (MITC) (Fall 0:31); 120 pounds: Cody Hughes (MITC) over (OWEN) (For.); 126 pounds: Dylan Lowery (MITC) over Jude Reitzel (OWEN) (Fall 4:13); 132 pounds: Elijah SMith (MITC) over Aidan Noonan (OWEN) (Fall 1:35); 138 pounds: Jason Smith (MITC) over Kameron Moore (OWEN) (Fall 4:30); 145 pounds: Daniel Woods (OWEN) over Seth Elsaesser (MITC) (Fall 0:32); 152 pounds: Isaac Holmes (MITC) over Aidan Nalley (OWEN) (DQ); 160 pounds: Bruce Williams (OWEN) over Cameron Greene (MITC) (Dec 8-4); 170 pounds: Jason Dash (OWEN) over Seth Goforth (MITC) (Fall 1:10); 182 pounds: Jerri Galdamez (OWEN) over Noah Maltba (MITC) (Fall 3:00); 195 pounds: Xander Gardner (MITC) over Orion Angus (OWEN) (Fall 1:26); 220 pounds: Samuel Shook (MITC) over Lucian Thomas (OWEN) (Fall 1:52); 285 pounds: Tyler Brooks (MITC) over Cameron McClain (OWEN) (Fall 1:00)

Avery Co. 60, Mitchell 15

113 pounds: Shiloh Brandt (MITC) over (AVCO) (For.); 120 pounds: Ethan Shell (AVCO) over Cody Hughes (MITC) (Fall 0:31); 126 pounds: Jonah Hayes (AVCO) over Elijah SMith (MITC) (Fall 1:56); 132 pounds: River Griffith (AVCO) over Carson Phillips (MITC) (Fall 0:57); 138 pounds: Tristan Adams (AVCO) over Jason Smith (MITC) (Fall 3:21); 145 pounds: Johnathan Cable (AVCO) over Adrian Morales (MITC) (Dec 9-3); 152 pounds: Bradley Parker (AVCO) over(MITC) (For.); 160 pounds: Seth Blackledge (AVCO) over Seth Goforth (MITC) (Fall 0:46); 170 pounds: Dalton Towe (AVCO) over (MITC) (For.); 182 pounds: Lucas Andrews (AVCO) over Noah Maltba (MITC) (Fall 0:30); 195 pounds: Xander Gardner (MITC) over Dakota Hudson (AVCO) (Dec 12-6); 220 pounds: Levi Andrews (AVCO) over Tyler Brooks (MITC) (Fall 1:01); 285 pounds: Zachary Vance (AVCO) over Samuel Shook (MITC) (Dec 7-0); 106 pounds: Halley Wheeler (MITC) over (AVCO) (For.)