BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Mitchell boys fall in OT to Community School of Davidson

Body

LEDGER – The No. 8-seed Mitchell High School boys’ varsity basketball team saw its season come to an end Thursday, Feb. 27, in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs after a 66-64 overtime loss to visiting No. 14 seed Community School of Davidson.

Mitchell (10-13) led 30-17 at the half, but mustered only five third-quarter points to fall behind 39-35 going into the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game 60-60 at the end of regulation.

The Spartans (15-12) scored six points in overtime to claim the 66-64 win over the Mountaineers.

Senior Zeus Ponder scored a game-high 24 points in the game on 9-for-17 shooting and also had three blocked shots. Junior Caius Peterson registered a double-double with 11 points 13 rebounds in the loss. Senior Tyler McKinney scored 11 points and had three blocks.

1 2 3 4 OT Final

Mitchell 14 16 5 25 4 64

CSD 13 14 12 21 6 66

MHS – J. Ledford 3, M. McMahan 9, C. Peterson 11, T. McKinney 11, N. Pitman 6, Z. Ponder 24