BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Lady Mountaineers make Final Four

SPARTA – The Mitchell High School Lady Mountaineers advanced to the final four of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs Wednesday, March 4, with a 63-44 win over the Alleghany Trojans.

The No. 3-seed Lady Mountaineers (22-5) dominated the second half against the No. 2-seed Trojans (27-4) to earn the 19-point win. Mitchell had a 15-11 lead after the first quarter but trailed the Trojans 21-20 at halftime. The Lady Mountaineers outscored the Lady Trojans 43-23 in the second half, including 25-13 in the fourth quarter, to claim the victory.

Mitchell was 26-for-42 from the free-throw line in the game, compared to Alleghany’s 3-for-11.

Senior point guard Hannah McMahan had a team-high 17 points for Mitchell, shooting 4-for-12 from the field and sinking nine of her 14 free-throw attempts. Junior Paige Johnson scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds, and senior Jill Pittman scored 11. Junior Marley Cloer scored 8 points, senior Peyton Pittman 6, senior Shea Laws 5, and seniors April Huskins and Maddie Biddix scored 2 points each to round out the scoring for the Lady Mountaineers.

The Lady Mountaineers play No. 1-seed and undefeated Murphy in the regional final at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Shuford Gymnasium at the Tarlton Complex on the campus of Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory. Adult tickets are $10 and children under age 5 are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online through the GO FAN App at gofan.co/app/events/85619.