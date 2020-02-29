BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Lady Mountaineers advance with 53-41 win over Mt. Airy

Body

LEDGER – The No. 3 seed Mitchell Lady Mountaineers advanced in the NCHSAA Class 1A playoffs Thursday, Feb. 27, with a 53-41 win over No. 14 seed Mt. Airy.

The Lady Mountaineers (20-5) were tied 11-11 with the Lady Granite Bears (15-12) but outscored the visitors 17-2 in the second quarter to build a lead that was never relinquished.

Mitchell scored 13 second-chance points to Mt. Airy’s four and outrebounded its opponent 36-36 in the win.

Senior Hannah McMahan scored a game-high 16 points while dishing out four assists. Junior Paige Johnson scored 15 points and was 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Junior Marley Cloer had a game-high six rebounds in the win.

Mitchell will host No. 6-seed Community School of Davidson in the third round at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in Ledger.

1 2 3 4 FINAL

MHS 11 17 13 12 53

MAHS 11 5 14 11 41

Mitchell – J. Pittman 7, M. Cloer 4, H. McMahan 16, P. Johnson 15, M. Biddix 2, P. Pittman 3, A. Huskins 6