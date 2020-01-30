Newland man charge with assaulting referee

Body

LEDGER – A Newland man and is facing several charges after he was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 21, for allegedly assaulting a referee after the Mitchell vs. Avery basketball game at Mitchell High School.

Jerry Dale Jones, 47, of Newland, has been charged with assault on a sports official, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer after he allegedly approached a referee after the game, pointed his finger in the referee’s face and shouted expletives before striking him in the face. Jones continued lunging at the referee even after a Mitchell County sheriff’s deputy attempted to break up the fight, according to the arrest report.

Jones’ bond was set at $5,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the referee and is no longer allowed on Mitchell High School property. His court date is set for Wednesday, Feb. 12.

“We are aware of an incident involving an Avery County fan who allegedly assaulted one of our basketball officials,” said Que Tucker, NCHSAA Commissioner in a statement. “The NCHSAA staff has spoken with school administrators for both schools and believe that this situation is being resolved in an appropriate manner.

“Since it is our understanding the game official elected to press charges against the individual in question, the NCHSAA will not comment further.”