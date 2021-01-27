MCHP to hold COVID testing, future clinics

Body

BURNSVILLE — Mountain Community Health Partnership will conduct COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Jan. 28, Monday, Feb. 1 and Thursday, Feb. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the organization’s Pensacola Road testing site in Burnsville.

MCHP hosted a vaccination clinic on Friday, Jan. 22 during which the organization administered more than 500 doses of vaccine. The clinic was made possible through the support of Yancey County Emergency Management, the Yancey County Sheriff’s Department, Yancey Emergency Medical Services, West Burnsville Baptist Church and 60 volunteers who made phone calls and staffed the event.

Mission Health/HCA supplied the vaccines for the clinic.

“We want to thank everyone who assisted us in our vaccination event,” said Tim Evans, MCHP Director of Grants and Business Development. “We feel like it was a tremendous success.”

MCHP will soon adjust its testing schedule to allow for more vaccination clinics in Yancey and Mitchell counties, as vaccine becomes available.

MCHP is also working to set up a system to allow eligible patients to set up a vaccine appointment online. More information will be released as the system is made.

Due to a delay in the vaccination supply, MCHP has no vaccination clinics scheduled at this time but will notify the public once new clinics are finalized.