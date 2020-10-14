Early voting opens in Mitchell County

Body

BAKERSVILLE — Early voting in Mitchell County opens Thursday, Oct. 15 and continues through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Voters can cast their early ballots at the Spruce Pine Fire Department or the Mitchell County Board of Elections Office in Bakersville.

Both locations will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to a slew of highly-anticipated federal and state races including United States President, United States Senate and North Carolina Governor, the 2020 election also features races for three spots on the Mitchell County Board of Commissioners and a pair of seats on the Mitchell County Board of Education.

Incumbent Jeff Harding and Republican newcomers Harley Masters and Brandon Pittman are vying for commission seats. Democrat Howard Larsen is also on the ballot but announced this past August that he was suspending his campaign.

Incumbents Brenda Sparks and Sam Blevins and newcomer Tabatha Drum Dickson are the candidates for the pair of board of education seats.

This edition of the News-Journal features official sample ballots on page nine and a trio of profiles on Mitchell County Commission candidates on page 10.

Look for profiles of the board of education candidates in the Oct. 21 edition of the News-Journal.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.