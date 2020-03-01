Wildlife Commission to host public meetings to discuss hunting deer with the aid of dogs

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will host four public input meetings in March to discuss deer hunting with the aid of dogs, associated conflicts and potential solutions.
All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Locations and dates are:
- Wednesday, March 18
701 North Crescent Dr., Creedmoor, NC
- Thursday, March 19
St. Andrews University – Avinger Auditorium
1700 Dogwood Mile St., Laurinburg, NC
- Monday, March 30
Duplin County Agricultural Center
165 Agriculture Dr., Kenansville, NC
- Tuesday, March 31
Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center
2900 NC-125, Williamston, NC
“Hunting deer with the aid of dogs is a deeply rooted and long-standing tradition in North Carolina,” said Gordon Myers, the Commission’s executive director. “However, in a rapidly changing state, conflicts among user groups and with landowners do occur. These meetings will provide a forum to discuss those conflicts and potential solutions.”
For regulations associated with deer hunting with the aid of dogs, visit the 2019-2020 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest.