Warren part of Roan Class of 2024

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Mitchell High School senior Cadee Warren is among eight students chosen for the Roan Scholars Leadership Program for the incoming Roan Class of 2024. These students will join 24 returning Roan Scholars at East Tennessee State University this fall as part of the prestigious four-year scholarship program.

“2020 is a milestone year for the Roan Program, as it marks the 20th anniversary of the first class entering ETSU,” said Scott Jeffress, Roan director. “The Roan Program has established a tradition of recruiting to ETSU outstanding young leaders who have already demonstrated commitment to leadership excellence in a variety of ways. We continue that tradition of excellence with this newest class of Roan Scholars.”

The Class of 2024 has achieved state, national and international recognition for its passions, founded philanthropic projects, competed at the highest levels as student-athletes, undertaken entrepreneurial endeavors and served its communities. Jeffress says these eight scholars represent the Roan values of leadership excellence and impact and were selected from among nearly 100 nominees in 27 counties across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.

Warren is the captain of her Mitchell’s varsity cheerleading team and secretary of her senior class. Her cheerleading builds on years of training as a competitive dancer. Warren is a four-year member of her high school’s chapters of Future Business Leaders of America and FCA, and she represented her high school at Tar Heel Girls State. She has been involved in numerous service projects, including participating in mission trips, assisting the elderly, and working at a STEM summer education camp.

“Cadee’s commitment to improving and learning new, difficult tasks is uncontested,” said Zack Snyder, Mitchell High School teacher. “When considering (her) bright future, I think of her most outstanding virtues: self-discipline, integrity and earnest nature.”

The Roan Scholars Leadership Program empowers students to be leaders of excellence who will positively affect the ETSU campus, the region and the world. The Roan offers a comprehensive four-year program of out-of-the-classroom experiences and opportunities designed to challenge and inspire students to grow and develop as future leaders. The scholarship also includes a financial award for tuition and fees, room and board, and books and supplies.

The Roan, which is funded primarily by private donations, was established in 1997. The first class of Roan Scholars entered in 2000; this year, “Roan 2020” celebrates the program’s 20th anniversary.

Call the Roan office at 423-439-7677, email RoanScholars@etsu.edu or visit the Roan website at www.RoanScholars.org for more information.