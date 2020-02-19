UPCOMING EVENTS CALENDAR

Body

RTCC and RTAC

The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee of the High Country RPO will meet Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the High Country Council of Governments, 468 New Market Boulevard in Boone. The RTCC meets at 10 a.m. and the RTAC meets a 2 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.

Housing Coalition

WAMY Community Action’s first Mitchell County Housing Coalition meeting is 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Spruce Pine United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall. Refreshments served. Call April Beck at 828-406-4705 or email her at april@wamycommunityaction.org if you or your organization would like to participate in this discussion.

Open discussion

The AMY Wellness Foundation is hosting an open discussion about mental health from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the banquet hall at the Cross Street Commerce Center, 31 Cross St. in Spruce Pine. RSVP to the event by visiting amywellnessfoundation.org/news/.

Toe Cane Beekeepers

New projects and plans for the coming year will be discussed at the first meeting of Toe Cane Beekeepers Association at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at United Community Bank in Burnsville. The meeting is free and open to the public, and anyone interested in honeybees or other pollinators is invited to join us for a discussion and friendly exchange of ideas and bee facts. Visit www.toecanebeekeepers.net for more information.

EDC

The Mitchell County Economic Development Commission meets at noon Friday, Feb. 28, at the Mitchell County Administration Building, 26 Crimson Laurel Circle in Bakersville.

SEARCH

Sustaining Essential and Rural Community Healthcare, or SEARCH, is hosting a dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 15 Hemlock Ave. in Spruce Pine. SEARCH will provide the main dish, and others are invited to bring a vegetable, salad, dessert or bread. RSVP to searchwnc@gmail.com.

Board of Education

The Mitchell County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Mitchell High School in Ledger.

Blockfest

The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children’s annual “Blockfest” event will have two public sessions beginning in late March. Public sessions are 1:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 21, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 372 Reservoir Road in Burnsville. Participation is free and socks are required. Call the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children at 828-682-0047 or 828-733-2899, email cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.org or visit blueridgechildren.org for more information.