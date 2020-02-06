4 reasons to shop local on Valentine’s Day

Body

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. Have you gotten your gifts for that special someone? This Valentine’s Day, consider making it extra special by stopping into local shops for some unique gifts. Small shops usually have a better selection than the big places, and you’re supporting your community, too. Here are some more reasons you should shop small for your Valentine.

Money Stays Local

When you shop local businesses in your community this Valentine’s day, much more of your money stays local. A recent study estimates when people shop in their local communities, close to 70 percent of what you spend stays right there supporting the community. That number is cut in half for the big box stores, and almost nothing stays local when shopping online.

Raise Your Property Value

Did you know a vibrant and thriving Main Street-type shopping area nearby can actually raise property values in your community? Potential buyers will see that, and they will want to live close by so they can visit again and again.

Help Build a Stronger Community

When you shop at a local business, you are supporting your neighbors. Local businesses hire people from their communities, donate to charities, and sponsor kids on the local little league teams. Shopping at a local business means you’re helping a family pay their mortgage, send their kids to summer camp, or paying medical bills. You’re supporting a person, not a corporation.

It’s Fun

Strolling in and out of little shops is just plain fun. Those small businesses have some cool, unique gifts you just can’t get anywhere else. Sure, plush toys with heart-shaped everything are OK, but they’re also made by the millions. You can find things like that at any big-box store. But there are so many unique choices at the local places. Many local shops stock handmade gifts.