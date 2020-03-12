'Way of the Cross' coming to Spruce Pine

Body

SPRUCE PINE – Mitchell County resident Jacqueline Hinshaw plans to bring a unique religious celebration to the area for Good Friday.

Hinshaw has organized an event called “The Way of the Cross” that allows people to create and carry their cross for about a half-mile through downtown Spruce Pine the morning of April 10.

Hinshaw spoke to the Spruce Pine Town Council about her idea Tuesday, Feb. 11, during the council’s regular meeting and asked for advice about logistics for the event.

Hinshaw said she was inspired by similar events she’s seen in other towns. She added the tentative plan is to meet at 8 a.m. Friday, April 10, and begin the event with a time of prayer.

After praying, constructing and carrying their crosses through the town, participants will set up their crosses at the designated finish area and will close with a time of more prayer and reflection.

“I thought it was a really beautiful devotion that other people might want to share in,” Hinshaw said.

The event is open to all denominations and people of all ages.

Town Manager Richard Canipe advised Hinshaw to reach out to churches in downtown Spruce Pine to see if they would be willing to serve as the start and stop points for the event. Canipe added starting at Central Baptist Church and ending at First Baptist Church would be an ideal distance and path.

Hinshaw said she plans to iron out more details for the event over the coming weeks, adding she is experimenting with the idea of having a candlelight vigil the night before the event.

Hinshaw encouraged those interested in the event to follow the latest updates and information and share their thoughts on the Facebook event page @thewayofthecross.sprucepine.

“I think it would be so lovely,” Hinshaw said. “I think it would be a beautiful devotion.”