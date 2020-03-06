UPCOMING EVENTS

Body

Free seminar

Do you suffer from painful, achy joints? Do you know the cause of your joint pain? Come to a free seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Cruz Life Center in Burnsville and discover the reasons behind your pain and natural solutions to help you be at your best. Call 828-682-6157 to reserve your seat. Healthy snacks will be served.

MCAR fundraiser

A “Friend/Fundraiser” for Mitchell County Animal Rescue is 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Burnsville Wine and …, 525 W. Main St. in Burnsville. Make a donation, taste some wine and support MCAR.

Birthday celebration

The family of Ed Terrell invites you to join them for a 90th birthday celebration in his honor from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Mitchell County Senior Center in Ledger. No gifts, please, but notes or cards with your thoughts or memories of Ed would be much appreciated. Pictures are also welcome. For those that cannot attend, birthday wishes for Ed may be emailed to jtsayers644@gmail.com.

SEARCH meeting

Sustaining Essential and Rural Community Healthcare, or SEARCH, is hosting a dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 15 Hemlock Ave. in Spruce Pine. SEARCH will provide the main dish, and others are invited to bring a vegetable, salad, dessert or bread. RSVP to searchwnc@gmail.com.

Mountain Piecemakers

Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Burnsville Town Center. Refreshments will be available from 6-6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The program will be a round robin with four presentations. Janice Jackson is doing paper piecing, Kathryn Zimmerman is demonstrating ruching, Judy Lane will show wool applique and Barbara Miller will be hand quilting. Attendees will have time to see all four demonstrations in small groups at the meeting.

Board of Education

The Mitchell County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Mitchell High School.

Housing coalition

The Mitchell County Community Housing Coalition meeting is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Spruce Pine United Methodist Church, 11090 Hwy 226 South. Refreshments will be served.

Tea party

The Mitchell High School Mountaineer Band is having a “Frozen”-themed tea party fundraiser from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Mitchell High School. The cost is $5 per child.

Fish fry

The Buladean Community Foundation is hosting a fish fry from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Buladean Community Center. Carryout is available. The meal is two pieces of fish, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and a drink for $10. Children’s pricing is available.