UPCOMING EVENTS

EDC

The Mitchell County Economic Development Commission meets at noon Friday, Feb. 28, at the Mitchell County Administration Building, 26 Crimson Laurel Circle in Bakersville.

United Way

High Country United Way is hosting a Community Partner Meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Avery County Library to introduce funding opportunities for the 2020-21 funding cycle. Visit highcountryunitedway.org/communitypartnermtg to register and for more information.

Penland Open House

The Penland School of Craft Community Open House will take place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. No admission is charged. Hot dog lunches will be available from the Mitchell High School Marching Band Boosters. Call 828-765-2359 or visit penland.org for more information.

Home Remedies

Mindfulness Practice with Margot Rossi will help one discover how the mind can help one better manage pain and stress. There will be 15 minutes of Mindfulness Practice, followed by instruction about alternative medicine and self-care proven practices to relieve pain. This program is free to the public. This event is 10-11:30 a.m. at Toe River Arts Council, 269 Oak Ave. in Spruce Pine.

Primary Election

The 2020 Primary Election in Mitchell County is Tuesday, March 3.

MCAR fundraiser

A “Friend/Fundraiser” for Mitchell County Animal Rescue is 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Burnsville Wine and …, 525 W. Main St. in Burnsville. Make a donation, taste some wine and support MCAR. There will be a variety of Spanish wines to taste.

SEARCH meeting

Sustaining Essential and Rural Community Healthcare, or SEARCH, is hosting a dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 15 Hemlock Ave. in Spruce Pine. SEARCH will provide the main dish, and others are invited to bring a vegetable, salad, dessert or bread. RSVP to searchwnc@gmail.com.

Board of Education

The Mitchell County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Mitchell High School in Ledger.

Tea party

The Mitchell High School Mountaineer band is having a “Frozen”-themed tea party fundraiser from 1-2:30 Saturday, March 14, at Mitchell High School. The cost to attend is $5 per child.

Blockfest

The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children’s annual “Blockfest” event will have two public session beginning in late March. Public sessions are 1:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 21, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 372 Reservoir Road in Burnsville. Participation is free and socks are required. Call the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children at 828-682-0047 or 828-733-2899, email cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.org or visit blueridgechildren.org for more information.