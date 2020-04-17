Toe River Arts adapts to coronavirus pandemic

Body

Note: To ensure all area residents to have important local information about the coronavirus health emergency, the Mitchell News-Journal has lifted its paywall and is providing unlimited access to virus-related articles on our website. We need your support to continue this important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscriber today at www.mitchellnews.com or by calling 828-765-7169.

The Toe River Arts staff and board of directors thank you for your continued support during these unprecedented times. This is unfamiliar territory for us all.

First and foremost, thank you for understanding the need for us to close our doors to the public. Ensuring the health and wellness of our staff and community was the first priority. In the days, weeks, and months ahead, there will be a new normal for most of us. While we’re unsure what it will look like, I firmly believe Toe River Arts can emerge stronger and better able to serve our community.

North Carolina has one of the more impressive creative economies in the nation, with Western North Carolina serving as a haven for creative individuals. Artists are problem solvers and innovators by nature, using this creativity to develop new solutions to unimaginable problems. Those of us who love where we live possess this skill – as a community, you’ve proven that time and time again. We’re here, together, problem-solving and innovating.

Our community has quickly developed ways to provide meals and healthcare to our most vulnerable populations. To the numerous emergency services personnel, healthcare workers, school staff, nonprofits, and specialized trade workers who are on the front lines: thank you. You may not consider yourself an artist, but I promise, you are. You are what keeps our community going.

For now, here’s what we’re doing:

Blacksmith Exhibition – People may now view the Blacksmith Exhibition online. Even though we’re closed, I hope you’ll support the many amazing artists who submitted work for this exhibition by viewing it online. In love with a piece? You have the opportunity to buy work. This will help support both the organization and artists during a time when we normally receive revenue from exhibition sales.

Gift shops and galleries – We’re launching our e-commerce site. Supporters of Toe River Arts and Toe River Artists will be able to purchase work online from our website. This will allow us to continue to support our community of artists and continue planning for the future, even while our doors are closed.

Toe River Arts is incredibly lucky to have a dedicated and exceptionally smart staff who dedicate so much of themselves to this organization. Many are individual artists themselves, feeling the burden of canceled festivals and shows. It seems strange to retreat during a time when the leaves are green, the trees are blossoming, and the weather is warm. We want to be outside, communing with one another, but instead, we must commune with nature.

We live here because we treasure the beauty of our rivers and the warmth of our summertime sunshine; we love the people in this community, their kind smiles, our slower way of living, and the peace that comes from falling asleep each night listening to the peepers and distant owls.

We will continue to do what we do best, brainstorming ways to connect the arts to our community. We will be here, just as we have been for 44 years, waiting for you on the other side.

For now, I urge you to follow the directives of health officials and stay home.

These are scary and unknown times, but our community is resilient and hardworking.

We’ll figure out the next steps – and we’ll do it together.

Nealy Andrews is the executive director of Toe River Arts.