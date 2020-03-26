Timothy Greene hired as next county manager

Body

BAKERSVILLE – The Mitchell County Board of Commissioners at a special meeting Monday, March 19, announced Timothy Greene as the new county manager.

Greene, a Mitchell County resident, has a degree in business administration from Mars Hill University. He formerly served as the county manager of Avery County and vice president of administrative services at Mayland Community College. Most recently, he served as the finance officer in Avery County.

Greene replaces Charles Vines, who was serving as interim county manager after Kathy Young was not reappointed this past December.

“Tim has many years of experience in county government in the area,” said Steve Pitman, Mitchell County commissioner. “Mitchell county is his home, and we’re happy to get him back to help us out.”

Greene’s contract stipulates his term of employment is April 20, 2020, to June 30, 2023, with an annual salary of $87,000. The contract is renewable after the first term is completed.