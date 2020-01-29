Rotary Club recognizes MECHS seniors

Body

The Rotary Club of Spruce Pine Spruce Pine hosted the “Seniors of the Month” from Mayland Early College High School Thursday, Jan. 23, during its regular meeting at Spruce Pine First Presbyterian Church.

MECHS started in 2008 with 31 students and enrollment is now 133 students from Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties.

Students graduate with a high school diploma and a two-year associate degree.

Breanna Gormley will graduate in May and plans on a career in veterinary medicine specializing in feline medicine. She enjoys reading, theater and loves her school for all the opportunities it has provided. She plans on attending NC State or UNC-Greensboro.

Agne Shields was born in Lithuania and moved to Avery County when she was in middle school. She mastered the English language and is the youngest in her class to graduate this coming May. She has several school choices in North Carolina and will pursue a degree in emergency medicine.

SeAnna Lovett moved to the area from the North Carolina coast and has found a love for the mountains. She enjoys hiking, reading, sketching and horses. She plans on attending NC State and earning a degree in veterinary medicine, specializing in equine medicine.